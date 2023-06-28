Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Elementary, middle school students to receive free bikes in annual giveaway

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ivy Tech Community College are set to give away free bikes to students on Wednesday.

According to a release, elementary and middle school students in the EVSC’s summer programs, K-Camps, as well as students impacted by foster care, will receive a new bike, helmet and bike locks.

They say that giveaway will be held at Harrison High School’s gym through Ivy Tech’s annual Bike Giveaway.

A release shows bikes will be awarded to students, selected by their camp leaders, who demonstrate the following while participating in their programs:

  • Good attendance
  • Good behavior
  • Good attitude

Officials say in addition to the standard bikes, two adaptive bikes that are specifically designed for children who are physically unable to ride a standard bike, will be given away.

This year, the 4,000th bicycle will be given away during the ceremony.

Bikes will be presented to the students by donors, representatives from public safety agencies, EVSC, local dignitaries, and community leaders.

Officials say the event is funded by generous donations from individuals and businesses across the Tri-State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Marchal
Princeton man dies saving son in Martin Co.
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Celebratory flyover goes over downtown Evansville
Celebratory flyover goes over downtown Evansville
Note on door at Lamasco Bar
Update: Liquor licenses of 2 Evansville bars suspended due to public nuisance
Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot

Latest News

Air quality alerts issued nationwide as wildfire haze blankets the U.S.
Air quality alerts issued nationwide as wildfire haze blankets the U.S.
6/28 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
6/28 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project
Spencer Co. residents voicing concerns on solar project