Elementary, middle school students to receive free bikes in annual giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ivy Tech Community College are set to give away free bikes to students on Wednesday.

According to a release, elementary and middle school students in the EVSC’s summer programs, K-Camps, as well as students impacted by foster care, will receive a new bike, helmet and bike locks.

They say that giveaway will be held at Harrison High School’s gym through Ivy Tech’s annual Bike Giveaway.

A release shows bikes will be awarded to students, selected by their camp leaders, who demonstrate the following while participating in their programs:

Good attendance

Good behavior

Good attitude

Officials say in addition to the standard bikes, two adaptive bikes that are specifically designed for children who are physically unable to ride a standard bike, will be given away.

This year, the 4,000th bicycle will be given away during the ceremony.

Bikes will be presented to the students by donors, representatives from public safety agencies, EVSC, local dignitaries, and community leaders.

Officials say the event is funded by generous donations from individuals and businesses across the Tri-State.

