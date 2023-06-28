Birthday Club
Court date set for teen accused of Owensboro murder on Hughes Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials have not decided if the teen accused in the death of 16-year-old Demarion Black will be charged as an adult.

The Daviess County attorney says the teen will be arraigned in court on July 3.

[Previous Story: Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night]

[Previous Story: Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made]

As we’ve reported, officers found Black with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue on June 25.

