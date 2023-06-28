Court date set for teen accused of Owensboro murder on Hughes Ave.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials have not decided if the teen accused in the death of 16-year-old Demarion Black will be charged as an adult.

The Daviess County attorney says the teen will be arraigned in court on July 3.

As we’ve reported, officers found Black with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue on June 25.

