Court appearances set for juvenile suspects involved in Gaymee Paw murder

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County officials say a new court appearance was set for the two juveniles arrested and accused in the murder of Gaymee Paw.

The Daviess County Attorney says the new date will be July 12 for one of the suspects. Officials say it was pushed back because the juvenile hired private counsel.

Officials say another juvenile arrested in the case had a hearing Wednesday and will be held until the next court date on July 3.

[Previous Story: Name released of teen girl murdered near Ben Hawes Park]

[Previous Story: Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder]

It’s still not be decided if either teen will be charged as a adult.

Paw was shot and died last week near Ben Hawes Park.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

