Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.(Iowa Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

Latest News

Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Deadly heat wave spreading, impacting millions across several states
EPD looking for car theft suspect
EPD looking for suspects caught on camera stealing car
Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds.
Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house