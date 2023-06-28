Birthday Club
Broadband continues to expand in Vanderburgh Co.
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T is well on its way to providing high speed internet service to all of rural Vanderburgh County.

They’ve already expanded fiber-powered broadband services to 11,000 more homes and businesses throughout the county.

That’s halfway to their goal 20,000 homes and businesses by November.

“Many of us take the internet for granted, and we just expect the internet to work, and we live our digital lives, but there are still thousands of Hoosiers that either don’t have a device, or don’t have access,” said AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards

Vanderburgh County Commissioners entered a contract in 2021 with the service provider to give internet to the whole county.

“It was the first of its kind in the country, and it promised internet connection to every property in Vanderburgh County by the end of 2023,” said Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave.

AT&T officials say there are more than 4,500 K-12 students in Evansville without access to computers or internet.

AT&T handed out 50 laptops to EVSC students Tuesday at Highland Elementary School to pre-selected families and students.

8-year-old Kyson Smith got one of the new laptops. He says he’s excited to it to learn.

“Do math on it and do reading and everything that I want to do,” said Smith.

Mom’s excited too.

“It might give him more drive because its just his to want to get on there and do math games and just anything fun that might be educational for him,” said Mom Tiffany Holtz.

All 50 of the families receiving laptops will also get connected with fiber powered broadband service through the Internet Affordable Connectivity Program.

AT&T is also working to expand broadband coverage in the City of Boonville and Lawrence County.

