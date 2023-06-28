Birthday Club
On Alert for multiple weather hazards Thursday and Friday

Heat index of 110 and higher possible
6/28 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on Alert Thursday and Friday for a variety of weather hazards. Oppressive heat will settle over the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s. High humidity levels will make the heat index rise to near 110 or higher. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be concerns during the afternoon. A series of storm systems may develop and dive into the Tri-State on Thursday morning and again on Friday. Damaging winds will be the main threat if the storms are able to organize. Canadian wildfire smoke continues to stream in. Air quality will remain unhealthy for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, the heat dome begins to break down. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s with a chance for storms each day. Hot and humid conditions will stick around through Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

