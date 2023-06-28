Air quality alerts issued nationwide as wildfire haze blankets the U.S.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wildfire haze is creating visibility issues across the U.S.

This is because of smoke coming down from those Wildfires up in Canada.

You may remember how they impacted New York City and parts of New England a few weeks ago.

The National Weather Service issuing air quality alerts across the country, calling it “very unhealthy.”

It’s not just northern parts of the country being impacted.

A live look from our 14 news tower camera shows haze over the Evansville area as well.

Official say air quality alerts and air quality action days will continue across Indiana through at least Wednesday night.

