Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winner of the 2023 Hadi Half-Pot has come forward.

[Previous: Hadi Shrinersfest wraps up with Half-Pot winning ticket number announcement]

Officials say the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville on Monday, June 19.

This year, the Hadi Half-Pot total reached $214,470. The winner accepted their half, which was $107,235 before taxes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.