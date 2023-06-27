Birthday Club
Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winner of the 2023 Hadi Half-Pot has come forward.

[Previous: Hadi Shrinersfest wraps up with Half-Pot winning ticket number announcement]

Officials say the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville on Monday, June 19.

This year, the Hadi Half-Pot total reached $214,470. The winner accepted their half, which was $107,235 before taxes.

