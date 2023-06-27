Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winner of the 2023 Hadi Half-Pot has come forward.
Officials say the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at the Hadi Shrine Ticket Office in Downtown Evansville on Monday, June 19.
This year, the Hadi Half-Pot total reached $214,470. The winner accepted their half, which was $107,235 before taxes.
