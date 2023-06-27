Birthday Club
Update: Liquor licenses of 2 Evansville bars suspended due to public nuisance

Note on door at Lamasco Bar
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information on the the liquor license suspension at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

[Previous: Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill]

Officials with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission say the permit was suspended for a public nuisance violation issued on September 13 of last year.

Officials say the commission approved a settlement agreement, which includes a $1,000 penalty which they say has already been paid, the 10-day permit suspension from June 22 to July 2, and the permit holder of Lamasco Bar and Grill must participate in the “Proactive Alcohol Compliance Enforcement” program or PACE.

Officials say the permit holder for Rick’s Sports Bar was also cited for public nuisance and has since resolved the violation with an agreed seven-day permit suspension and a $1,000 penalty.

