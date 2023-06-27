Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

6/27 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, the man accused of escaping an Ohio Correctional Facility before driving to Henderson is scheduled to be in court.

We have the latest in the case against James Lee.

In Owensboro, the coroner has identified the 16-year-old shot and killed over the weekend.

It comes as another 16-year-old is now charged in their murder.

The information on that investigation comes as Owensboro Police have charged another teenager in a deadly shooting from last week.

We have the latest in both investigations.

New on Sunrise, the National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit the Tri-State during Sunday’s severe weather outbreak.

The news comes as people in Dubois and Martin county clean up the damage.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
Celebratory flyover set for Tuesday afternoon in downtown Evansville
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Man charged with human trafficking & sexual abuse in Union Co.
