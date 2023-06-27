Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Trial date set for escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson

Trial date set for escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson.

According to court officials James Lee is scheduled to go on trial October 20.

He’s facing several charges including running from police and wanton endangerment.

[Previous: Surveillance video shows arrest of escaped inmate, James Lee]

This stems from the incident last month when police say he crashed a stolen car in Henderson.

He was quickly arrested.

The other escaped inmate with him, Bradley Gillespie, got away.

His body was found a few days later in the Ohio River.

James Lee, one of two inmates who escaped from a Lima prison.
James Lee, one of two inmates who escaped from a Lima prison. (Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

Latest News

Crash in Greenville
Crews pull woman from car after crash in Greenville
Trial date set for escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson
Trial date set for escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years in child molesting case
Winner claims Hadi Half-Pot