Trial date set for escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the escaped Ohio inmate caught in Henderson.

According to court officials James Lee is scheduled to go on trial October 20.

He’s facing several charges including running from police and wanton endangerment.

[Previous: Surveillance video shows arrest of escaped inmate, James Lee]

This stems from the incident last month when police say he crashed a stolen car in Henderson.

He was quickly arrested.

The other escaped inmate with him, Bradley Gillespie, got away.

His body was found a few days later in the Ohio River.

James Lee, one of two inmates who escaped from a Lima prison. (Henderson County Detention Center)

