Traffic Alert: VCSO closes Nurrenbern Rd. due to suspicious device(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have closed Nurrenbern Road at Graff Road for a suspicious device.

They say the device is on the side of the road.

They are currently asking for drivers to avoid the area.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

