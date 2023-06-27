Sig School students start company that uses AI to find a lawyer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three local high school students are gaining national attention for a new startup company they’re working on.

These high school students, turned entrepreneurs, have done a lot with their website past few months, after creating their startup company, Legaltec, over a year ago.

Legaltec’s purpose is to connect people with their ‘perfect lawyer’ based on their situation and preferred criteria using artificial intelligence.

“Within seconds you’ll get matched with the best lawyers for you. No cost, free of charge, instant,” said Ethan Hilton, Legaltec’s CEO.

By day they’re students at Signature School High School, but by night they’re at Innovation Pointe working on the next step for launching their business.

The next step is keeping the momentum from the recognition they received at one of the most elite high school business pitch competitions in the nation.

“Almost 3,000 kids this year, teams participated, and we landed in the top 10,” said Hilton.

Their success landed them $3,000 and a spot at the state finals, where they met Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

“I think we lack the ability to assess what a great lawyer is because you can look up lawyers near me or find Google reviews, but a lot of times, it’s like five, four, three Google reviews . The sample size is not enough to indicate what a great lawyer is. We’re trying to bridge that gap,” said Jude Allow, Legaltec’s CTO.

Starting a company at any age can be considered a big accomplishment. These teens see it as simply pursing their passions.

“Age doesn’t matter. Doing something that’s, quote, impressive or something you enjoy, like making a business, isn’t limited to a certain age group,” said Hilton.

The students say their goal is to get their website up and running within the next few months.

