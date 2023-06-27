Several honored for saving Gibson Co. woman’s life

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, multiple people involved were honored for saving the life of a woman who had gone into cardiac arrest.

They were given the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero Award.

Last year, Gina Dupps was teaching a dance fitness class when witnesses say she suddenly collapsed to the floor.

Several people started CPR to Dupps, and first responders arrived shortly after.

Tuesday, Dupps got to meet those individuals and express her thanks.

Patsy Hoover says she acted out of instinct.

”I just ran up there. I just knew she was in trouble. She needed help, and we were there, and we were going to help her no matter what,” said Hoover.

Dupps says when she first woke up in the hospital, she didn’t know where she was.

She says she couldn’t even remember what year it was, but she says now she feels good.

She’s back to doing most of the things she did before the incident, and she’s even completed two half marathons.

