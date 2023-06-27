Birthday Club
Reduced adoption fees offered to help ‘Empty the Shelters’

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your household, two Tri-State animal shelters are participating in an “Empty the Shelters” event.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society and the Dubois County Humane Society are both participating.

This reduced fee adoption event begins July 6 and runs through the July 31.

They’re two of 14 shelters across Indiana teaming up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance to offer fees for $50 or less.

