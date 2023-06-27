Birthday Club
NWS officials confirm tornado hits part of Tri-State over weekend

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit the Tri-State on Monday.

Officials say it was the same tornado that hit Martin County, killing one person and hurting another.

They say after the tornado went through Martin, it crossed the county line into Dubois before dissipating just north of Davis Creek.

We’re told one person died at one of the homes caught in the severe weather.

Officials say the person hurt was taken via air ambulance to a hospital here in Evansville.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was an EF-2 in Martin County with peak winds of 120 miles an hour.

However, it became an EF-1 right before it crossed into Dubois.

