Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

NASA system can recycle astronauts’ sweat and pee on the ISS

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronauts may soon be drinking recycled urine and sweat on the International Space Station.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced its engineers have found a way to recycle those liquids from astronauts on the ISS.

While the idea might make some people squeamish, it’s a way to meet one of astronauts’ basic needs, water, without resupply missions from Earth.

NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.
NASA announced a system that recycles astronaut pee and sweat aboard the ISS.(NASA)

Each crew member needs about a gallon of water per day for consumption, food preparation and hygiene.

NASA said the new system works to collect wastewater and moisture released into the cabin air from astronauts’ breath and sweat. It gets treated and processed into clean and potable water.

Scientists said it’s been carefully tested and has proven reliable.

NASA said the process is similar to some city water distribution systems on Earth but far superior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

Latest News

If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records
(From left to right) Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones embarked on...
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
Crash in Greenville
Crews pull woman from car after crash in Greenville
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer