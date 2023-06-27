Birthday Club
Milder today before a mid-week warm-up

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our high temperature today will peak in the upper 80s before dropping to the mid-60s overnight. This is all in line with our averages for this time of year. A nearby high-pressure system means today will have the clearest conditions of the next week.

As the high-pressure system passes by overhead, it will leave the door open for increased cloud cover over the next few days. Over this time our high temperatures will increase each day until peaking in the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance of rain will come over the weekend with isolated showers.

