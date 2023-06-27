Birthday Club
Local heroes set to receive special award after saving Gibson Co. woman’s life

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple people are being awarded for their efforts earlier this year, saving the life of a Gibson County woman.

They say that woman went into sudden cardiac arrest.

According to a release, the individuals took quick action, performing CPR and calling 911. Due to their efforts, the woman is now able to tell her story and thank those who saved her.

Officials say the local heroes will be recognized Tuesday at 1 p.m. with a presentation of the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Award.

Our 14 News crew will be in attendance capturing the event.

We will update this story as it develops.

