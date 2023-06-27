Birthday Club
Jasper man sentenced to 30 years in child molesting case

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Japer man has been sentenced after a jury convicted him last month of child molesting and public Voyeurism.

[Previous: Jasper man found guilty of child molestation]

Joshua Govea was sentenced to 30 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Officials say the judge also found that Govea is a sexually violent predator who is required to register for life on the sex offender registry.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Govea had been arrested and charged in May of 2021 after a child disclosed to school personnel that Govea had touched her inappropriately.

Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder said “The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office strives to always protect the rights of all members of our community, especially victims, and I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”

