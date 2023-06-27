Jasper man sentenced to 30 years in child molesting case

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Japer man has been sentenced after a jury convicted him last month of child molesting and public Voyeurism.

Joshua Govea was sentenced to 30 years at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Officials say the judge also found that Govea is a sexually violent predator who is required to register for life on the sex offender registry.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Govea had been arrested and charged in May of 2021 after a child disclosed to school personnel that Govea had touched her inappropriately.

Dubois County Prosecutor Beth Schroeder said “The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office strives to always protect the rights of all members of our community, especially victims, and I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”

