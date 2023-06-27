Intense heat, storm chances to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs on Tuesday climbed into the upper 80s as more humid air began to stream into the Tri-State. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s on Wednesday morning. An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Tuesday, but may be extended into Wednesday, since the same weather conditions will be present. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday-Friday. Higher humidity levels may push the heat index into the triple digits. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Thursday through the weekend. Highs should drop back into the mid 80s by Sunday and the first part of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.