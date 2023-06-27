INDOT rolling out speed camera program

INDIANA (WFIE) -The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin rolling out a speed camera program in construction zones.

You could be receiving a ticket in the mail if you pass by one of these new cameras too fast.

Starting July 1, INDOT will start to put up traffic cameras at four different construction zones across the state to ticket drivers speeding 11 miles per hour over the limit.

“We are looking at work zones located on interstate highways. That’s where we’re seeing crashes and incidents related to higher speeds,” said Natalie Garrett with INDOT

In 2018, police crash data showed 14 people were killed and more than 650 were hurt in INDOT work zones.

“Our workers are out there in their work zones, and that’s their office. So when you’re speeding through our speed limits if, you’re not paying attention, you’re flying by these folks in their office, and that’s a really dangerous area,” said Gary Brian with INDOT.

The locations for the first few cameras are still undecided, but similar programs are already in place in ten other states. The program in Indiana will be modeled after Pennsylvania’s.

“With their program improved driver behavior, reduction of over 100 crashes annually, and they’ve seen fatal crashes down by about 25%.,” said Brian.

If captured on camera speeding, a ticket is sent directly to your mailbox for an infraction in a work zone when workers are present.

One new driver says the limit to speeding makes her feel safe, but she’s worried she might not see a ticket if it comes in the mail.

Addison Russell says mail goes to her parents house.

The first time, state police will issue you a warning, but a ticket for a second offense is $75 and will go up to $150 for multiple infractions.

“I think it seems a little generous to be honest, but I mean if you’re getting a ticket, that’s what I would want as a ticket, but I mean, I’m not trynna get a ticket,” said Russell.

INDOT says it anticipates getting the four pilot locations up-and-running in the next few months, with a full rollout statewide coming next year.

“Our goal is to get everyone home at the end of the day to our loved ones, whether they’re a worker out on the roadway or a driver out on the road,” said Garrett.

INDOT says they plan to extend the pilot program to even more locations some time next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.