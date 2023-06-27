Henderson Police Dept. hosting active attacker training

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Henderson Police Department will have active attacker training for businesses in the community.

They say it’s to prepare organizations for any potential threats they may have at work.

The training will be held at the Preston Arts Center.

Officials say they hope to improve awareness and preparedness through the event.

Any organization wanting to attend the free training can send two people.

Organizations should contact officer Russell Stoner at HPD.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.