Henderson approves law enforcement security at HCC

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, the Henderson City Commissioners voted to approve law enforcement to provide security to the Henderson Community College.

The Henderson Police Department will be working with the college to meet the needs of the campus.

HCC plans to pay an officer to patrol and monitor the campus during certain hours of the day.

Mayor Brad Staton says it’s part of a nationwide push to supply more safety for schools.

”Anytime you get a large group of people together in one location, for college or other events, having security there is a fundamental protection that should be provided,” said Mayor Staton.

It is not yet decided if Henderson Community College will have their own security officer in the future.

