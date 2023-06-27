Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson approves law enforcement security at HCC

Henderson approves law enforcement security at HCC
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday afternoon, the Henderson City Commissioners voted to approve law enforcement to provide security to the Henderson Community College.

The Henderson Police Department will be working with the college to meet the needs of the campus.

HCC plans to pay an officer to patrol and monitor the campus during certain hours of the day.

Mayor Brad Staton says it’s part of a nationwide push to supply more safety for schools.

”Anytime you get a large group of people together in one location, for college or other events, having security there is a fundamental protection that should be provided,” said Mayor Staton.

It is not yet decided if Henderson Community College will have their own security officer in the future.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
INDOT rolling out speed camera program
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Juvenile charged in murder of Owensboro girl shot near Ben Hawes Park
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

Latest News

Broadband continues to expand in Vanderburgh Co.
Broadband continues to expand in Vanderburgh Co.
Several honored for saving Gibson Co. woman's life
Several honored for saving Gibson Co. woman’s life
Sig School students start company that uses AI to find a lawyer
Sig School students start company that uses AI to find a lawyer
Note on door at Lamasco Bar
Update: Liquor licenses of 2 Evansville bars suspended due to public nuisance