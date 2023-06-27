Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former Otter Randy Wynne designated for assignment, one day after MLB Debut

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts(Evansville Otters)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH. (WFIE) - Sunday was a very special day for former Evansville Otters’ pitcher Randy Wynne, as he made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds.

He was called up on Sunday by Cincinnati and the Reds wasted no time using him, as he ended up pitching in his very first MLB game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynne pitched very well too in his first taste of the big leagues, throwing 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing only 1 run and 3 hits.

However, on Monday, Wynne was designated for assignment, meaning that he can either be picked up by another team, end up back in the minors, or become a free agent. 14 Sports will follow Wynne’s story, to see what his next stop will be.

Wynne pitched for the Otters, back in 2018 and 2019, and then the Reds signed him to a minor league deal in June of 2019. Wynne is the fourth Otter ever, to make it to the big leagues.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
WFIE Alert Day
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday

Latest News

Travis Stone announcing races at Ellis Park
Announcer Travis Stone bringing Grade A calls to the Pea Patch
Travis Stone announcing races at Ellis Park
Travis Stone announcing races at Ellis Park
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters hammer Y’alls to take their weekend series
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Former Otter Randy Wynne makes MLB Debut with Cincinnati Reds