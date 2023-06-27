Former Otter Randy Wynne designated for assignment, one day after MLB Debut

CINCINNATI, OH. (WFIE) - Sunday was a very special day for former Evansville Otters’ pitcher Randy Wynne, as he made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds.



He was called up on Sunday by Cincinnati and the Reds wasted no time using him, as he ended up pitching in his very first MLB game against the Atlanta Braves. Wynne pitched very well too in his first taste of the big leagues, throwing 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing only 1 run and 3 hits.

However, on Monday, Wynne was designated for assignment, meaning that he can either be picked up by another team, end up back in the minors, or become a free agent. 14 Sports will follow Wynne’s story, to see what his next stop will be.

Wynne pitched for the Otters, back in 2018 and 2019, and then the Reds signed him to a minor league deal in June of 2019. Wynne is the fourth Otter ever, to make it to the big leagues.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.