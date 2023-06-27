EPD investigating after woman shot on E. Virginia St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Virginia Street in reference to shots fired.

Officers say while they were headed to the scene, dispatch received another call that a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say once they arrived to E. Virginia St. they found shell casings.

They say a reporting party told officers that the victim was walking back from Virginia Food Mart when she was shot.

A release shows several other EPD officers and detectives arrived at the hospital with the victim. The victim was then taken into surgery.

At this time, the condition of the woman is unknown.

Police say no arrests have been made and this is still an active investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979 or EPD Tip Line at 812-436-6194.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more about the situation.

