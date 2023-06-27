Birthday Club
Celebratory flyover set for Tuesday afternoon in downtown Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - If you are in downtown Evansville Tuesday afternoon at 1:34 p.m. - look up.

A celebratory flyover from a Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker is planned.

It’s one of several flyovers across Indiana from airmen at the Grissom Air Reserve Base.

They are joining planned flyovers across the country and the world Tuesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling flight.

Here is the list of flyover times in the rest of the state.

12:19 p.m. - Notre Dame campus

12:27 p.m. - Indiana Dunes State Park

12:47 p.m. - Purdue campus

1:02 p.m. - Downtown Terre Haute

1:13 p.m. - Indiana University campus

1:15 p.m. - Lake Monroe

1:34 p.m. - Downtown Evansville

1:50 p.m. - Downtown Clarksville, KY

2:29 p.m. - Florence, KY

2:46 p.m. - Shelbyville Army National Guard Station

2:51 p.m. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:04 p.m. - Downtown Kokomo

3:07 - Grissom ARB

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

