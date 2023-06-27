Announcer Travis Stone bringing Grade A calls to the Pea Patch

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Calling horse races is an art, and Travis Stone is Picasso, carefully painting a picture for viewers, on each race he calls. Stone is the track announcer at Churchill Downs, and an 18-year veteran on the mic. When they moved their spring meet to Ellis Park, they brought Stone with them, to maintain Churchill’s continuity.

“I’ve always been a fan of smaller track racing where it’s casual,” said Stone. “My first day here a couple three weeks ago, I walked in and there were at least 150 people sitting down waiting for the races to start. There’s very few racetracks where that happens. Everybody’s been super-nice.”

When he was 12, Stone knew this was what he wanted to do, so he reached out to one of the legendary announcers in the sport.

“I wrote a letter to Tom Durkin who called races in New York where I grew up. I said, ‘Hey I think I wanna be a race-caller can you give me some advice?’ He wrote me back and put some tips. I was sort of on my way from there.”

He studied communication arts in college, and then did something very interesting.

“I went to auctioneer school in Missouri -- a lot of little things that you can take away from there that apply to race-calling,” said Stone. “Before you get on a microphone, say bing-bong-bing-bong and start talking down here and stuff like that. A whole week of school, and the one thing I took away was bing-bong-bing-bong, but it was tremendously helpful.”

At age 22, Stone landed his first track announcing job in 2006, at Louisiana Downs and was there 8 years thru 2013. He then called races at Monmouth Park for one year, before landing his dream job in 2015.

“I was very lucky. Starting at Louisiana Downs was a pretty sizable track for someone right out of college,” said Stone. “Getting to Churchill Downs within 10 years was a little bit surprising, in that it’s a very tough space, there’s not very many of us and there’s not very many jobs, but I always knew I wanted to do it, so there was never a doubt of if, it was always gonna be when.”

But reaching the pinnacle of track announcing booths doesn’t just happen without hard work.

“Things that I work on day in and day out are sounding interesting and making every race sound different than the race before,” said Stone. “When they come on the track, I color the silks the jockey’s wearing and I say each horse’s name three times, look at the silks, look at the horse. At the end of the day, your brain gets a little bit tired. Beginning of the day, I can memorize 12 horses in two or three minutes.”

Small peanuts, to the 20-horse field, in the run for the roses.

“First Derby I went to, I called American Pharoah. When you say something on the mic at Churchill, Derby Day, you hear the crowd roar on ‘and they’re off’,” said Stone. “Two Derbys come to mind as being completely off the rails. Justify, it was absolutely pouring at Churchill. It was foggy, misty, steamy, and then when Rich Strike won. You don’t think about the horse that is, ‘whatever it is to 1′, coming up the rail. You just don’t expect it because there was other horses on the outside, that looked like they were travelling better, and in our defense, he was not there until he was. What it’s like to be involved with the Derby is like a drug -- it would be hard to get it out.”

Stone says even though he’s from New York, Kentucky is now home, and he can’t see himself calling races anywhere else.

