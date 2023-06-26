Weekend storms to make way for a hot week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yesterday our temperature got as high as 99°, and some places around the tri-state reported over an inch of rain. This includes some areas which reported large hail. Today will be far milder, with temperatures peaking in the mid-to-upper 80s along with mostly sunny skies.

Our skies will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days as our high temperature increases little by little each day until reaching the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance for rain will come on Saturday and Sunday.

