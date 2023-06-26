Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Weekend storms to make way for a hot week

6/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yesterday our temperature got as high as 99°, and some places around the tri-state reported over an inch of rain. This includes some areas which reported large hail. Today will be far milder, with temperatures peaking in the mid-to-upper 80s along with mostly sunny skies.

Our skies will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days as our high temperature increases little by little each day until reaching the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance for rain will come on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
WFIE Alert Day
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim

Latest News

6/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert Forecast 5 p.m. 6/25
14 First Alert
Break in the heat and storms on the way
Break in the heat and storms on the way