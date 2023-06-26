Birthday Club
Union Co. to hold police critical incident exercise

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County residents may see heavy police presences in places this coming week.

Officials say first responders will be participating in a live full scale critical incident exercise.

the exercise will allow officials to practice their response plans in a real setting.

Officials say they’ll be using lights and sirens.

Something to keep in mind is that the exercise is a drill and not an actual event.

Officials say this will be happening Monday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

