Union Co. to hold police critical incident exercise

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County residents may see heavy police presences in places this coming week.

Officials say first responders will be participating in a live full scale critical incident exercise.

the exercise will allow officials to practice their response plans in a real setting.

Officials say they’ll be using lights and sirens.

Something to keep in mind is that the exercise is a drill and not an actual event.

Officials say this will be happening Monday and Wednesday.

