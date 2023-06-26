Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. closed due to crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a crash closed the eastbound lanes of Boonville New Harmony Road.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Red Gate Road.

Authorities say a box truck full of ice was heading east when the right rear tire caught on the edge of the road and the truck tipped over.

They say the driver has minor injuries

Crews say the road could be closed until about 3:45 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.