Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. closed due to crash

Boonville New Harmony Road crash
Boonville New Harmony Road crash(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a crash closed the eastbound lanes of Boonville New Harmony Road.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday near Red Gate Road.

Authorities say a box truck full of ice was heading east when the right rear tire caught on the edge of the road and the truck tipped over.

They say the driver has minor injuries

Crews say the road could be closed until about 3:45 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
Highway 161 closed in Spencer Co. near Blue Bridge
TRAFFIC ALERT: S.R. 57 near Baseline Road closed as crews respond to crash
Traffic Alert: Wires knocked down after crash on Boonville-New Harmony Rd.
