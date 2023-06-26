Otters hammer Y’alls to take their weekend series

FLORENCE, KY. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters hit a franchise tying eight doubles and Dakota Phillips had four extra base hits in a 14-4 series winning victory over the Florence Y’alls.

The Otters had 10 total extra base-hits Sunday afternoon as part of a 15-hit outburst. Phillips’ massive day finished with four total hits with three doubles and a home run, four RBIs and four runs.

Phillips’ three doubles tied the Otters single-game player record. Evansville finished with a season-best 31 total runs across the series.

The Otters jumped on the Y’alls early as Phillips had an RBI double in the first. Ethan Skender hit a double and would come around to score on a wild pitch to add another run in the second.

Phillips went back to work in the third with a leadoff double and scored as part of a two run inning to give the Otters a 5-0 lead.

Florence got two back on a home run in the bottom of third. Evansville responded by blowing the game open with a three run fourth inning as Kona Quiggle notched an RBI hit before Phillips launched a two run blast.

Three more runs scored in both the sixth and seventh for Evansville. Phillips hit his record-tying double to bring in the final two runs of the game in the seventh.

Aaron Beck continued his excellent start to the year with two doubles of his own, as part of a three-hit day. The Evansville native finished his first week of professional play with eighth hits in five starts.

Parker Brahms earned the win from the mound, completing six innings with four runs allowed and six strikeouts. Leoni De La Cruz, Kevin Davis and Jake Polancic combined to work three scoreless innings to close out the win.

All nine Otters starters scored a run as the team scored the second most runs and the second most hits of any game this season.

Jomar Reyes extended his Otters’ long on-base streak to 18 games. Evansville has plated at least five runs in their last four games with a home run in all four.

Evansville returns to Bosse Field on Tuesday to open a three game series against the Gateway Grizzlies. A 6:35 PM CT first pitch kicks off of a Fifth Third Bank Family Night.

Families of four can receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips and four drinks all for $40 ($55 value). Click here for more information. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM CT.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

