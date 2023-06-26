Name released of teen killed Saturday in Owensboro, arrest made

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have two updates in the investigation of a teen’s shooting death.

It happened Saturday night in the 1800 block of Hughes Ave.

Police say 16-year-old Demarion Black was found with several gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

