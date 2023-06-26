Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Monday Sunrise Headlines

6/26 Monday Sunrise Headlines
6/26 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Following severe weather over the weekend, calm skies are now returning to the Tri-State.

We have a look at some of the damage sent in from around the area.

In Owensboro, police are searching for the person who shot and killed a teenager over the weekend.

This comes as community members are asking for more to be done.

Visitation continues Monday for another Owensboro teenager killed in a shooting early last week.

It comes as the person charged in the shooting is facing a murder charge.

In Evansville, Shrinersfest has wrapped up another year on the riverfront.

Now, the clock is counting down for how long the winner of the Hadi Half Pot has to claim their ticket.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
WFIE Alert Day
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim
Funeral services set for Owensboro shooting victim

Latest News

6/26 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Friday After 5 hits halfway mark of 2023 season
Friday After 5 hits halfway mark of 2023 season
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
Union Co. to hold police critical incident exercise