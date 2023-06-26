Birthday Club
Man arrested on OWI charge following crash in Gibson Co.

54-year-old Jerry Mason
54-year-old Jerry Mason(Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a two vehicle crash on Saturday,

According to a press release, officers were called to U.S. 41 near State Road 68 for an accident with injuries.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they spoke with the drivers, one of them identified as 54-year-old Jerry Mason.

Officials say officers detected the smell of alcohol coming from Mason.

During an investigation, deputies determined Mason’s vehicle rear ended an SUV.

Mason was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is facing a operating a vehicle while intoxicated charge.

He has since been released on a $450 bond.

