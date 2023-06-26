Man accused of biting Owensboro Police Officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man arrested for alcohol intoxication is facing more charges after Owensboro Police say he bit an officer.

Officers say they arrested Trevor Elliot for public alcohol intoxication Sunday.

Police say they took him to the hospital for a standard check.

While putting handcuffs back on him, officers say he bit an officer on the arm.

Police tell us that officer has minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.