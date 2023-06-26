Large hail shatters windows in the Tri-State

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Over the weekend, parts of the Tri-State were hammered by hail.

From Ohio County, Kentucky, all the way up to French Lick, hail fell on sidewalks, vehicles, and homes.

For Michaela Besaw-Uppencamp, it crashed down on their Jasper pool.

“It was insane. Like, we were just chilling up in my dad’s pool on the southeast side of Jasper at Pop’s house, and all of the sudden the clouds got real dark, and I started collecting everything and put it in the pool house,” says Besaw-Uppencamp, “And all of the sudden golf ball-sized hail started raining down on us.”

In a video she took, you can see hail rapidly dropping all over the pool where they had been relaxing just moments before.

“All of the sudden, it was just pounding, and my pop just got a new metal roof,” explains Besaw-Uppencamp, “It’s pinging off the metal roof and like, dive-bombing them and hitting them you know?”

She says she’d never seen anything like it.

“Usually, when it starts getting dark, you have about five minutes or so to collect your stuff so it doesn’t blow all over the place. This literally was less than 60 seconds, and it was boom, here,” says Besaw-Uppencamp.

Right down the road at the Indiana State Police Jasper Post, they had four cruisers damaged.

One of them only 10,000 miles on it and was parked halfway in the garage by a trooper who lives in French Lick.

“Well there’s a lot of dents, especially up on the hood. When you have softball-sized hail, you get pretty extreme dents,” says Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant John Davis.

He and his family are fine. The cruiser is not so fortunate.

“Trooper Collins had it partially in his carport in his house, and he was actually not in the car at the time, and when he came back to his house, this is what he came home to,” says Sgt. Davis, gesturing at the shattered back windshield.

We haven’t heard of any injuries from the hail storms that rolled through, but it’s not something people are looking to forget.

“Usually throughout the year, you maybe get one good hail storm, but this is very unusual,” says Sgt. Davis.

“It’s weather, but it happened so fast. You know what I mean? Like so fast, you blinked, and it was here,” says Besaw-Uppencamp.

