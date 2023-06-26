Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children’s new website available to public

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children's new website made available in June...
The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children's new website made available in June 2023. Courtesy: ICAC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The public can now access the new Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) website.

The website was created to provide information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics and applicable statutes, according to a release from ICAC.

The ICAC encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Visit the new ICAC website by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
WFIE Alert Day
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Gov. Andy Beshear
Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Health officials voice concerns about Indiana bill that aims to restrict mandates
Vanderburgh County Sheriff voices support for Indiana HB 1097
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff voices support for Indiana H.B. 1097