Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children’s new website available to public

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The public can now access the new Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) website.

The website was created to provide information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics and applicable statutes, according to a release from ICAC.

The ICAC encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Visit the new ICAC website by clicking or tapping here.

