Highway 161 closed in Spencer Co. near Blue Bridge

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Part of Highway 161 is closed in Spencer County.

Dispatchers say it happened between the Blue Bridge and the construction site.

Crews were called around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

You can keep an eye on the Blue Bridge with our Skyvision camera in Owensboro.

There’s also a traffic alert Monday in Northern Vanderburgh Co.

[Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. closed due to crash]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

