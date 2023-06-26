Highway 161 closed in Spencer Co. near Blue Bridge
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Part of Highway 161 is closed in Spencer County.
Dispatchers say it happened between the Blue Bridge and the construction site.
Crews were called around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
You can keep an eye on the Blue Bridge with our Skyvision camera in Owensboro.
There’s also a traffic alert Monday in Northern Vanderburgh Co.
[Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. closed due to crash]
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.