Heat and storms return late in the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunday’s cold front and severe storms ushered in milder, drier air on Monday. Afternoon temps topped out in the mid 80s. Mainly clear Monday night through Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 80s. A more active pattern shapes up for the end of the week. Southerly winds will cause temps to surge into the upper 90s on Thursday. The hot and humid air will be ripe for thunderstorms, and we will have a daily chance for scattered storms Thursday through the weekend. Temps should ease back into the middle 80s over the weekend.

