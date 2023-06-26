Hail damage at West Baden Springs Hotel closes atrium indefinitely

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WFIE) - French Lick Resort officials say hail damage at West Baden Springs Hotel has closed their atrium.

That damage was from storms that rolled through the Tri-State on Sunday.

A picture sent in from a viewer showed damage to the roof of the atrium.

Officials say the hotel is still open to guests, but the atrium will be closed indefinitely.

Officials also say they are monitoring the situation and will release an update whenever they can.

