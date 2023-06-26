Birthday Club
Friday After 5 hits halfway mark of 2023 season
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are about to hit the halfway mark of the Friday after Five season in Owensboro.

Officials say the summer concert series has been wonderful so far this weekend.

Executive director Fran Marseille says they have seen anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people out on the riverfront each weekend so far.

Marseille says some food trucks sell out very early frequently. She says performances and collaborations from groups like the Owensboro Symphony have really made this season special.

Friday after Five continues this Friday. They’ll celebrate the Fourth of July with Descent on the Main Stage, and the 202nd concert army band, too.

