Evansville student to compete in Midwest competition

North student representing Boys and Girls Club at regional competition
By Bernado Malone and Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville student is heading to the Windy City to compete for a regional title!

North High School Junior Ai’zsoni Sherman is representing Indiana and the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville at the Midwest Youth of the Year Competition.

The program honors students with strong leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

Sherman will compete against 15 other students for the regional title.

She has been an active member of the boys and girls club since the age of six, and now works with grade school students there.

Sherman will read a speech she wrote about her life and answer questions from a panel.

She says the club has pushed her to be a better person.

”The boys and girls club taught me different ways to connect with my peers and how to speak up for myself instead of just laying low,” said Sherman.

She leaves for Chicago Tuesday and competes on Thursday.

If she wins, she’ll head to the national competition in Washington D.C.

There has only been one national winner from The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville. That was in 1964.

