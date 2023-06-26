Birthday Club
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler

EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two women were arrested on theft charges Saturday after attempting to shoplift from Walmart.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to Walmart on North Burkhardt Road around 4 p.m. in response to two detained shoplifters.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they spoke with an asset protection associate for Walmart.

Officials say the Walmart associate told police the two shoplifters, later identified as Angel Dean and April Renshaw, were inside the store concealing items inside a cooler.

According to the affidavit, the Walmart associate told police Dean concealed the items and Renshaw acted as a lookout.

Police say Dean and Renshaw went to a self-checkout lane and failed to remove the items from the cooler.

Officials say the Walmart associate stated he intervened once Dean and Renshaw passed the last point of sale and had them follow him to the asset protection office.

The affidavit states that Dean and Renshaw stole 29 items with a total amount of $493.72.

Officials say both Dean and Renshaw have a prior conviction of conversion. Police say they were both transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on shoplifting charges.

Angel Dean
Angel Dean(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
April Renshaw
April Renshaw(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

