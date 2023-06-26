Birthday Club
Dates released for Fall Festival Amateur Hour tryouts

By Kara Mattingly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club needs some talent!

They’ve released the dates for the Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryouts.

Nut clubbers will be holding auditions on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24 at Mater Dei High School.

There are several categories. Junior is for pre-school through 5th grade.

Middle school is for those in 6th, 7th or 8th grade.

Senior division is for those in 9th through12th grade.

Plus a vocal only college division is for those through age 24.

Click here for more information to sign up.

The Fall Festival is the first full week in October. That’s October 2 through October 7.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

