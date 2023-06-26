Coroner warns of carfentanil overdose deaths

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a warning from the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Steve Lockyear says recently, people have overdosed and died from using the drug carfentanil.

Lockyear says the drug can be 1,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

First responders and local hospitals have also reported recent increases in overdoses that are likely related to the drug.

Lockyear encourages you to talk to any family members who may be using drugs to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.