Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Coroner warns of carfentanil overdose deaths

Coroner warns of carfentanil overdose deaths
By Brady Williams and WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a warning from the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Steve Lockyear says recently, people have overdosed and died from using the drug carfentanil.

Lockyear says the drug can be 1,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

First responders and local hospitals have also reported recent increases in overdoses that are likely related to the drug.

Lockyear encourages you to talk to any family members who may be using drugs to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
EPD: Two women arrested after shoplifting 29 items hidden inside cooler
WFIE Alert Day
Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm
'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Vanderburgh Co. Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed on E. Michigan St.

Latest News

Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. back open after crash
Part of Boonville New Harmony Rd. back open after crash
Man accused of biting Owensboro Police Officer
Man accused of biting Owensboro Police Officer
Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder
Home catches fire in Newburgh
Home catches fire in Newburgh
North student representing Boys and Girls Club at regional competition
North student representing Boys and Girls Club at regional competition