Asmussen’s “Blue Light” beats the heat to win Allowance Optional Claimer at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was the first really hot day at Ellis Park, but the races went on, as usual. The eighth race of the day was a $127,000 allowance optional claimer, going 6 furlongs on the dirt, for 3 year old horses, and it was a good one.

“Bohemian Bo” and “Bourbon Bash” break quickly for the front, and then “Blue Light” was right up there too. As they came around the turn, and down the stretch, the #3, “Blue Light” surged ahead to the lead, and then the 5, “Zambezi” was closing strong too, so who was it gonna be? Well, the 3, “Blue Light” holds on to win it, by more than a length, over “Zambezi” and then third place, “Sweet Cherry”.

Jockey Florent Geroux rode the winner, for trainer Steve Asmussen. As you know, it was probably the hottest and most humid day of the year, so far, so we wanted to know how the horses handled the heat.

“They’re handling things pretty well, and ya know, the state vets and everybody here and all the teams here do a really good job of making sure everybody stays cool,” said Marissa Short, asst. trainer for Steve Asmussen’s barn. “All the water stations, making sure all the horses get watered off and stay cool and stay at the right temperature, so they can perform at the best of their abilities. So, it’s a really great team effort in helping to keep them safe, happy and comfortable.”

Racing resumes Thursday at 11:45 a.m., and you won’t want to miss Saturday, July 1, as there are six stakes races, including the $1,000,000 Stephen Foster Stakes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.