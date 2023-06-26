Another teen charged in connection to Gaymee Paw’s murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says another arrest has been made in connection to a 16-year-old girl’s murder.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate the murder of Gaymee Paw that happened last Wednesday on Willet Road.

In addition to the teen charged with murder, deputies say a 17-year-old boy is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a minor, and unlawfully providing a minor to possess a handgun.

Paw’s funeral is set for Sunday.

