Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A tornado watch is in effect for all of southern Indiana and western Kentucky until 10pm CDT. Afternoon temperatures have surged into the upper 90s, with heat index values approaching 110 degrees. The 3pm temperature at Evansville Regional Airport was at 98, just 3 degrees shy of the record of 101 set in 1988. The intense heat and humidity will cause the atmosphere to become unstable, and this will lead to the development of strong to severe thunderstorms through sunset. In addition to damaging winds and hail, the storms may be capable of producing tornadoes. You should review your severe weather plan and make sure you have a way to get weather warnings this afternoon.

