Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm

Near-record heat
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A tornado watch is in effect for all of southern Indiana and western Kentucky until 10pm CDT. Afternoon temperatures have surged into the upper 90s, with heat index values approaching 110 degrees. The 3pm temperature at Evansville Regional Airport was at 98, just 3 degrees shy of the record of 101 set in 1988. The intense heat and humidity will cause the atmosphere to become unstable, and this will lead to the development of strong to severe thunderstorms through sunset. In addition to damaging winds and hail, the storms may be capable of producing tornadoes. You should review your severe weather plan and make sure you have a way to get weather warnings this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
Storm chances shift east Sunday
On alert for potentially severe storms overnight and tomorrow
On alert for potentially severe storms overnight and tomorrow
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for potentially severe storms overnight and tomorrow