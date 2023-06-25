Birthday Club
Storm chances shift east Sunday

Heat index near 105 by afternoon
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered storms developed before sunrise Sunday, but only small amounts of rain fell. Evansville Regional Airport only recorded .02″ of rain, while Huntingburg received a half inch. The storms intensified as they moved east of the Tri-State. For Sunday afternoon, we still have a level 2 risk of storms with damaging winds and hail. After temps surge into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon, we will likely see a line of storms form over the area and race to the east. Depending on where the storms begin, we may see little--if any--additional rainfall. The cold front will bring temps back into the middle 80s for the first half of the work week, and humidity levels will drop to more comfortable levels. Be careful in the heat today, and keep an eye on storm development in the afternoon.

Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
On alert for potentially severe storms overnight and tomorrow
WFIE Alert Day
