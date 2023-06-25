Storm chances shift east Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered storms developed before sunrise Sunday, but only small amounts of rain fell. Evansville Regional Airport only recorded .02″ of rain, while Huntingburg received a half inch. The storms intensified as they moved east of the Tri-State. For Sunday afternoon, we still have a level 2 risk of storms with damaging winds and hail. After temps surge into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon, we will likely see a line of storms form over the area and race to the east. Depending on where the storms begin, we may see little--if any--additional rainfall. The cold front will bring temps back into the middle 80s for the first half of the work week, and humidity levels will drop to more comfortable levels. Be careful in the heat today, and keep an eye on storm development in the afternoon.

